Gitcoin screws up transfer, sends $460K to unrecoverable address

Gitcoin’s project lead said the snafu has resulted in nearly half a million in funds being forever locked in a one-way contract address.Crypto developer platform Gitcoin has admitted to losing approximately $460,000 of Gitcoin (GTC) tokens after mistakenly sending the funds to an unrecoverable contract address.on the Gitcoin governance forum.

Following the transfer, Gitcoin core developers were contacted to explore whether the contract has a withdraw function or was upgradeable. It was confirmed that neither was an option, so the funds have been flagged as lost.

In light of the incident, the team has shared plans to ensure such an error never happens again and create clearer accountability if there is another incident. “Large token holders and multisig signers have a responsibility to be extra diligent when it comes to handling funds that do not belong to them (myself included),” he concluded. headtopics.com

Gitcoin researcher Umar Khan commented on the forum that the DAO could consider the lost tokens a reduction in GTC supply rather than a loss of treasury funds.platform to fund Web3 builders looking for open-source work. Project owners and developers can publish their projects while donors can browse a list of projects and choose what they would like to fund.

The price of GTC has fallen 1.1% over the past 24 hours and was trading at $0.889 at the time of writing. Moreover, the token is down a whopping 99% since its May 2021 all-time high of $89.62, according to CoinGecko. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

San Diego's Chalk Circle Collective theater company debuts with 'Turn of the Screw'Formed by a handful of local stage actors, the CCC will be artist-focused rather than venue-focused as it grows and changes

Harvard professor suing ex-NY Mag writer for book deal about trans and lesbian coupleBruce Hay said Kera Bolonik convinced him to let her co-author a book about his complicated relationship with a controversial couple, but then turned around and signed her own book deal.

Boxing Champ Says She Has No Regrets for Opposing Trans Athletes Fighting as Women: ‘I’m Right, and It’s True’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Sundance film Mutt shows us the life of a trans man in a new way — one that's real and that we need more of.

Gitcoin screws up transfer, sends $460K to unrecoverable addressGitcoin has lost $460,000 from its DAO treasury after it was mistakenly sent to an unrecoverable contract address.