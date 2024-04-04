Gisele Bündchen Shows How to Wear a Sheer Dress for Spring

By now, it’s no secret that celebrities love the sheer trend. This mode of dressing is seemingly here to stay for the A-list set, with see-through mesh attire becoming a permanent fixture on every red carpet . And while one might be inclined to keep sheer clothes relegated to glamorous parties or nightly affairs, Gisele Bündchen just proved that a basic sheer dress can also be easily adapted into your spring wardrobe .
The supermodel headed home to Brazil to celebrate the launch of her new cookbook, Nourish, in Rio de Janeiro. The occasion saw her dolled up in a lacy sheer midi dress—a perfect fit for either the red carpet or brunch. The piece was made up of lacy floral and paisley panels in a nude flesh tone, which were then strung together by creamy white tendrils of fabric that seeped in between the panels like stretching webs. This material added a slightly sheer effect, with Bündchen’s figure and matching underwear seen underneat
Gisele Bündchen Sheer Dress Spring Wardrobe Fashion Red Carpet
