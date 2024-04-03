Gisele Bündchen Rocks Double-Denim Jumpsuit and Bra Combo at Colcci Jeans Event

There are two kinds of denim-on-denim in this world. There is Canadian tuxedo. And there is Cowboy Carter. And Gisele Bündchen is definitely doing the latter right now. At an event for Colcci Jeans at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro, the former Victoria's Secret Angel tapped into her inner country music diva in a double-denim jumpsuit and bra combo.

The model's blue denim jumpsuit was covered in oversized studs (very Southern glam) and left unbuttoned at the top to reveal the matching denim bra underneath. She accessorized with a cocktail ring, statement earrings, beachy waves, and a wide grin as she stood behind the DJ booth. Seeing as Cowboy Carter literally is the culture right now, one can't help but notice that Bündchen's layered jean ensemble is reminiscent of the ’fit Beyoncé posted to Instagram on March 25 ahead of her album’s releas

