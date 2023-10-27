Girona returns to top of Spanish league after 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Girona retuned to the top of the Spanish league on Friday with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, extending its superb start to the season.

Yangel Herrera’s injury-time goal took the Catalan club three points clear of Real Madrid and four clear of Barcelona, although they both have a game in hand. The two Spanish giants face off on Saturday in the “clasico” in Barcelona.

Girona had most of the chances at home and could have scored more in a dominant second half. Yan Cuoto in particular was guilty of a bad miss when he blazed high over the bar with just the keeper to beat. headtopics.com

Celta had a goal ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper with eight minutes remaining, a decision that Celta coach Rafa Benítez called “inexplicable.”Its next match is at home to Sevilla on Nov. 4. Girona plays away at Osasuna the same day.

