Girls Soccer: Highlands, IHA, Ridgewood roll - Bergen County Tournament, First Round

Tournament favorite Ridgewood - top-seeded and No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20 - got their tournament run off to the right start, dispatching No. 17 seed Paramus 3-1 in Ridgewood. The Maroons advance to face ninth-seeded Old Tappan in Sunday’s quarterfinals.Anna McHugh, Isabella Winn, and Lucia Mastellone all scored for the Maroons, who are 7-0-2 on the season.
Kiley Bejot scored the lone goal for Paramus, which fell to 5-6 with the defeat. Himani Patel had a terrific day in net for the Spartans, turning away 15 shots.Taylor Chisholm’s overtime winner proved to be the difference, as ninth-seeded Old Tappan (7-3-1) notched a dramatic victory over eighth-seeded Waldwick in first round action at Waldwick.
Nicole Klapowitz added a second half goal for the winners, while previously undefeated Waldwick fell to 7-1.Lyla Geller pumped in a hat-trick, helping fourth-seeded Northern Highlands - No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20 - cruise to a 7-0 victory over Mahwah in Allendale. headtopics.com
Hasbrouck Heights (9-2) only managed to get two shots on goal in this one, but one of them was a goal scored by Sophia Lara to make things very interesting in the second half. Tessa Reyngoudt made 10 saves for the Aviators.The Immaculate Heart senior scored all four goals - a career-high - to lift third-seeded IHA, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 victory over Fair Lawn in Westwood.