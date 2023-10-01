Girls Soccer: 2023 power points update as of Saturday, Sept. 30

South Jersey, Non-Public B

South Jersey, Non-Public B

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

Read more:

njdotcom »

Daily girls soccer stat leaders for Saturday, Sept. 30Take a full look at Saturday's leaders in goals, assists and saves.

Monster (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMonster is a drama-thriller film that follows a trio of characters slowly uncovering the reason behind a young boy's behavioral changes. When Saori notices her son is acting disturbingly, she confronts his teacher, believing they may be responsible. But the truth goes deeper and darker as the story unfolds through the perspectives of mother, son, and teacher.

Memory (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMemory is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Michel Franco. The film follows Jessica Chastain as social worker Sylvia, who carries on a relatively straightforward life as a single mother - until a high school reunion re-opens the past via a former classmate named Saul.

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe continues to throttle United States in Saturday morning foursomesThere was a chance — not much of one, true, but a chance nonetheless — that the United States could rally back from Friday's devastation at the Ryder Cup. Perhaps, with a bit of momentum on Saturday morning, the U.S. could cut into Europe's five-point lead, setting the stage for a Resurrection in Rome on Sunday.

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe continues to throttle United States in Saturday morning foursomesThere was a chance — not much of one, true, but a chance nonetheless — that the United States could rally back from Friday's devastation at the Ryder Cup. Perhaps, with a bit of momentum on Saturday morning, the U.S. could cut into Europe's five-point lead, setting the stage for a Resurrection in Rome on Sunday.

Here’s why Rickie Fowler was benched on Saturday at the 2023 Ryder Cup“It was a situation where our matchups felt it was best to go this direction,” said captain Zach Johnson.