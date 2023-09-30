Girls cross-country: Results & winners from New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational Olivia Murray started the day on the right foot for Pingry as she took home first place in the Varsity F group with a time of 18:56. Murray just missed her own personal record set at last year’s Meet of Champions by six seconds.

“It’s really exciting, especially this early on in the season,” Murray said. “On a muddy course and coming off of sickness this week, it means a lot and I’m feeling really good about my fitness and what I’m capable of for later in the season.”

Murray also described how her sickness impacted her preparation and mindset coming into the meet. “Since I was sick I had to take off running a few days earlier this week,” she added. “So I didn’t really have much of a time in mind I was just trying to place as high as I could. I was hoping for first but my plan was to just really stick with the girls.”Paige Sheppard captured the top spot in the Varsity E Group for Union Catholic with a time of 18:27. headtopics.com

“It’s pretty incredible,” Sheppard said. “We’ve been training at Holmdel since the summer so I knew what I was expecting with this course and I was really happy with the win.”

