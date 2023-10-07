Girlfriend of Brooklyn activist had trouble picking out murder suspect in lineup, could hurt case: experts

The girlfriend of slain New York City activist Ryan Carson was unable to pick her boyfriend's suspected killer from a photo lineup and that could potentially hurt the case, according to legal experts.

The girlfriend of slain New York City activist Ryan Carson was unable to pick her boyfriend’s suspected killer from a photo lineup — and that could potentially hurt the case, according to legal experts.

Carson's partner, who was with him the night he was fatally stabbed this month, was not able to pick suspect

Brian Dowling, 18, from a photo array and instead picked a different person."It's really too early to tell," he told the outlet, pointing out other evidence could make up for that photo array miss.

"If they found a weapon at this guy's apartment and it has the DNA of the victim, that's compelling in the other direction," he said. Ex-Brooklyn prosecutor Julie Rendelman told the Messenger the girlfriend's trouble identifying Dowling is something the defense could potentially raise as reasonable doubt."It will likely be argued by the prosecution that the witness' trauma in watching her boyfriend be stabbed before her eyes impacted her ability to identify the defendant," the now-defense lawyer said.

Two witnesses positively identified Dowling as Carson's killer from a photo lineup and said he was the person seen stabbing the activist in a video of the senseless attack, prosecutors did note. Carson and his girlfriend were heading home from a wedding on Long Island when the stabbing happened, police said.

