Girl Scouts are discontinuing the cookie that created a frenzy

Raspberry Rally won’t be sold this upcoming cookie-sales season, which runs January to April 2024, Girl Scouts of the USA has announced. The Rallies was introduced last year as a “sister cookie” to the iconic Thin Mints, a crisp mint-flavored cookie encased in chocolate. In the Raspberry Rally, the cookie was replaced with a bright pink berry-flavored one.
The demand created an online shopping spree with some chapters reporting they sold out of the $5 boxes in less than a day. Resellers offered the Rallies on eBay for as much as $30 per box. “While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties,” the Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement to CNN.
Some chapters have announced that they will price cookies at $6 per box this upcoming season, an increase of $1 on some varieties from last year. Some cookies, like S’mores and Toffee-Tastic, were already priced at $6. headtopics.com