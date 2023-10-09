Gingrich slams Biden’s lack of awareness: ‘No serious person thinks that this administration has a clue’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich blasted the Biden administration for appearing lost in its response to the United States’s national security and foreign affairs, specifically in how they relate to the war in Israel.

“No serious person thinks that this administration has a clue about what it’s doing,” Gingrich told The Ingraham Angle. “There are reports, you know, that some of the American weapons from Afghanistan are now being used by Hamas, which would just be a further example of the collapse of the American system under the Biden leadership.

“This administration always lies. Why would you think anybody in the Biden administration would ever tell the truth about anything? They can’t survive if they tell the truth,” Gingrich said. The former speaker also called for the $6 billion that had been held up by U.S. sanctions but was released back to Iran last month to be taken back — if not by the Biden administration, then by Congress in a display of strength on the world stage.“This is a straightforward test, and I hope that Schumer gets back from China. I hope the Republicans get their act together in the House. headtopics.com

