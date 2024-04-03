Gillian Anderson Open to Returning for New X-Files Project

Ever since The X-Files seemingly concluded with Season 11 back in 2018, star Gillian Anderson has explained why she had no interest in reprising her role as Dana Scully in any revival of the project, but now that director Ryan Coogler is in the process of developing a new take on the material, Anderson admits that she would be open to getting involved in some capacity.

The major impetus for her to return would be to work with Coogler, and while she didn't offer an enthusiastic reaction to the possibility of joining a new X-Files, she at least seems to be humoring the idea. 'It's so funny because, for most of my life, since I finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been, 'Nope. Not gonna happen,'' Anderson admitted to the TODAY show.'Now, Ryan Coogler, who's the director of Black Panther, a brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on i

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gillian Anderson Opens Up About Guilt and Pregnancy During The X-FilesActress Gillian Anderson discusses the guilt she felt after getting pregnant during the first season of The X-Files and reflects on the experience.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Gillian Anderson Is Down to Appear in Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' RebootChris McPherson is a Senior News Writer for Collider who focuses on Yellowstone, Bosch, Reacher, box office, blockbuster movies and theme parks.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Gillian Anderson 'Not Saying No' To 'X-Files' Reboot If Ryan Coogler Leads ItScott Stump is a trending reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY (which you should subscribe to here!) that brings the day's news, health tips, parenting stories, recipes and a daily delight right to your inbox. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Scoop Trailer: Gillian Anderson Leads Netflix’s Next Royal Family DramaNetflix has dropped the official Scoop trailer for its upcoming British drama, starring The Crown's Gillian Anderson.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Gillian Anderson Transforms Into Emily Maitlis in the Latest Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Scoop’Here’s everything we know so far about “Scoop,” the upcoming film about Prince Andrew’s “Newsnight” interview starring Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Gillian Anderson Almost Turned Down Recreating Prince Andrew's 'Cringeworthy' BBC InterviewGillian Anderson reveals that she almost turned down the opportunity to recreate Prince Andrew's 'cringeworthy' BBC interview about allegations of sexual misconduct and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Anderson initially found the role of journalist Emily Maitlis incredibly daunting but eventually decided to take on the project. She describes the interview as jaw-dropping and discusses her experience during an appearance on 'Today.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »