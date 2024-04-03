Gillian Anderson Almost Turned Down Recreating Prince Andrew's 'Cringeworthy' BBC Interview

Gillian Anderson almost turned down the opportunity to recreate Prince Andrew's 'cringeworthy' BBC interview regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Anderson, who also starred in 'The Crown,' said the role of journalist Emily Maitlis seemed 'incredibly daunting.' Maitlis interviewed the Duke of York for the BBC days before Prince Andrew would abandon his public royal duties.

'I think I put it off for a long time because I knew how cringeworthy it was and, eventually, really dug into it when I started this project and yeah, it's jaw-dropping,' Anderson said of the interview itself during an appearance on 'Today.' The 55-year-old actress, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown,' explained that she originally said no to the Netflix recreation inspired by the televised intervie

