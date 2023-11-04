Gigi Hadid Rocks Vintage-Looking Leather Jacket

Model Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a worn-out leather jacket, sparking speculation that she may have borrowed it from her famous-model mother's vintage collection. The distressed bomber jacket is available for purchase at Mango for $600. Despite the recent resurgence in popularity, leather moto jackets have always been in style, with brands like Saint Laurent and Prada showcasing faded versions on their runways

. Some enthusiasts argue that the best ones are actually vintage and have been around for decades

