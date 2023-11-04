HEAD TOPICS

Gigi Hadid Rocks Vintage-Looking Leather Jacket

Model Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a worn-out leather jacket, sparking speculation that she may have borrowed it from her famous-model mother's vintage collection. The distressed bomber jacket is available for purchase at Mango for $600. Despite the recent resurgence in popularity, leather moto jackets have always been in style, with brands like Saint Laurent and Prada showcasing faded versions on their runways. Some enthusiasts argue that the best ones are actually vintage and have been around for decades.

