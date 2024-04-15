Gigantic 'City-Killer' Asteroid Safely Passes Closest to Earth

A"city-killer" asteroid has just made its closest approach to Earth since records began, sailing safely past our planet at more than eight times the average distance between Earth and the moon. Despite being classified as" potentially hazardous ," the gigantic space rock poses no threat to our planet. But for the first time ever, it will be visible via amateur telescopes over the next three nights .

The space rock made its closest approach to Earth at 10:50 a.m. EDT Monday , when it reached around 2 million miles from our planet, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory . At the time, it was traveling at around 37,000 mph . While the asteroid poses no threat to Earth, its close approach is still of great interest to astronomers, who are currently tracking the space rock with radio telescopes. They hope to capture specialized radar images, known as delay-Doppler images, which should help shed more light on the asteroid's size and shape.But you don't have to be a professional astronomer to take a peek at this space rock. The asteroid will be visible to anyone with a decent astronomy telescope until April 17.

2013 NK4 orbits the sun every 378 days on an elliptical orbit, according to EarthSky.com.

