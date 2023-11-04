Gift Ideas for PC Enthusiasts and Gamers

Even though smartphones are the main computers in most of our lives, there’s no beating a proper PC when it comes to productivity, gaming, and content creation. Fortunately, if someone in your life is the type to sit at a desktop or laptop for hours on end, we’ve collected some great recommendations for fun, helpful gifts you can get that person this holiday season. Our gift ideas range from a sleek monitor light that can help with eye strain ($69.
99) to arguably the best PC game of the year ($59.99), one that offers hundreds of hours of immersive roleplaying. We’ve even got some excellent accouterments to level up your desk setup in both the functionality and aesthetics departments, like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse ($159.99) and a jumbo-size desk pad ($84.50). So take a gander and let us help you find a great gift for that picky nerd in your life
