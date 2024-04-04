Giffords Names Robert Garza as Texas State Director and Special Advisor

Robert Garza has been named Texas state director and special advisor for Giffords , an organization that focuses on gun safety legislation . To oversee an expansion of its work in gun-loving Texas , the Giffords gun safety group has chosen a San Antonio native with extensive experience in the state’s Republican-led legislature.

Longtime political operative Roger Garza spent his first legislative session as chief of staff to San Antonio Democrat Joe Farias in 2007, and went on to serve as executive director for the Democratic Caucus in the Texas House — an institution that’s given gun owners more rights in the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings. Garza’s also worked on a number of tough political campaigns: From helping reelect Democratic U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards in a deeply red central Texas district in 2004, to managing U.S. Rep. Colin Allred’s (D-Dallas) successful race against an 11-term Republican incumbent in 201

