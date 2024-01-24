Giddy Ups: A Place of Transformation and Community

Things were different then. It sold beer, wine and “set-ups,” meaning liquor, mixer, and cups of ice.didn’t have a liquor license until 2014, and didn’t become a live music destination until 1997, when Morgan was managing and working her way toward owning the joint. Morgan, who died October 15 of last year, considered the place an extension of her living room. To drive home the point that all were welcome, she hung a “Welcome Home” sign.

The original building was built by the Dotson family, who farmed on the property, and opened as a beer bar named Dotson’s. It was renamed Giddy Ups just a year before Morgan got there and began its transformation. There used to be turkey shoots on Sundays on four acres behind the bar. (Those stopped after a subdivision went in and the popular event was deemed unsafe.) Roping cowboys practiced in an arena across Menchaca and rode over, tying their horses outside, which is why the front of Giddy Ups has a hitching post to this da





