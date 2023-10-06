The most difficult part about preparing to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane is that there is no way to simulate the quartet’s speed in practice because most teams — the Giants included — don’t have receivers and running backs who run 22 mph with the ball in their hands just languishing on the scout team.

The Dolphins lead the NFL with 619 yards gained after the catch because Hill (28 catches for 470 yards) and Waddle (12 catches for 210 yards) can take the short pass and turn it into a big gain by running away from tacklers.

The Giants look particularly vulnerable because of their trend of slow starts (outscored 33-3 in the first quarter) and the Dolphins’ fast starts (10.6 yards per play with 17 total points scored on their four game-opening possessions). headtopics.com

For non-racing experts: A NASCAR automobile accelerates from zero-to-60 mph in 3.4 seconds compared to 2.6 in Formula 1. In their one game on the grass at Hard Rock Stadium — located roughly 250 miles from the Daytona International Speedway — the Dolphins scored 70 points against the Broncos.

So, what’s a defensive play-caller to do? Especially Martindale, whose preference is to blitz and leave cornerbacks in man-to-man coverage.“Wink Martindale’s defense has been very successful for many years,” Vilma said. “When it becomes hard ‘Just play Cover 2.’ Not if you haven’t practiced it. headtopics.com

He will be on alert for pre-snap motion, which the Dolphins are using more frequently than any NFL team since 2017, according to ESPN.

