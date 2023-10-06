Giants vs. Dolphins picks: Will Saquon Barkley return? Week 5 NFL predictions

A starting offensive lineman, angry at fans who booed him while he and his colleagues gave up 11 sacks in a humiliating prime-time loss,on the road. Will Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable, return to help? Barkley on Thursday said he was able to do more this week.
“I would love to be out there,” he said. “I feel like I can help. I feel like I can help us get back on track. I know there’s some people out there that wouldn’t agree with that, but that’s why I believe in my mindset. I’m fighting, I’m trying to do everything I can in my power to get back and be there for my teammates.
When the schedule came out this looked like a tough stretch for the Giants and that was back when we still thought they had a pretty good team. That thought no longer exists and the Dolphins are sure to be an angry bunch after being humbled last week by the Bills in Buffalo.
The Giants desperately need a win, but it’s hard to imagine their floundering offense being able to keep up with the Dolphins. Plus, how in the world are the Giants going to cover Tyreek Hill? Yes, the Bills limited him to 58 yards last week, but he has games of 157 and 215 yards this season.
The only good thing the Giants have going for them is the 1,000-plus miles they'll put between themselves and the Meadowlands on Sunday after their historically disastrous first two games at home. Everything points to another rough day for the Giants. But the Dolphins aren't as good as everyone made them out to be two weeks ago, and the Giants are desperate to keep their season from slipping away.
How long did Daniel Jones stay in the ice bath after the beating he took at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks last week? To make matters worse, they have to turn around and play an extremely potent Dolphins team on the road.
New York Giants - Miami Dolphins Matchups to WatchThe Giants need a strong showing across the board to even out their win-loss record, but in particular, they could use wins in these two matchups.