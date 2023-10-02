Giants’ Tyrod Taylor eagerly awaiting his Geno Smith moment

, and Taylor’s career win-loss record (26-25-1), completion percentage (61.4) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (60/26) all are better than Smith’s were he succeeded Russell Wilson.“Hats off to Geno,” Taylor told The Post. “I’m definitely happy for what he’s been able to accomplish and the obstacles he’s been able to overcome to make the best of his situation. As a backup quarterback, you prepare for those moments, and if they come then it’s your time to show what you can do.

"I'm confident that if the opportunity presents itself for me, I can do the same."

Tyrod Taylor has done it all at the NFL level — except score a massive payday.Josh Dobbs, Gardner Minshew and Andy Dalton all have started games this season after beginning training camp as backups.

"There are multiple teams right now that would be in a better place if they had Tyrod," receiver Darius Slayton told The Post. "Selfishly, I want him here, but he's one of 32 [starters], for sure."

Smith, 32, will start Monday night for the Seahawks against the Giants, who employ Taylor, 34, as their backup to Daniel Jones.

“Hats off to Geno,” Taylor told The Post. “I’m definitely happy for what he’s been able to accomplish and the obstacles he’s been able to overcome to make the best of his situation. As a backup quarterback, you prepare for those moments, and if they come then it’s your time to show what you can do.

“I’m confident that if the opportunity presents itself for me, I can do the same.”

as a possible replacement for Zach Wilson without any known consideration to trading for the second-best healthy quarterback in town.

“There are multiple teams right now that would be in a better place if they had Tyrod,” receiver Darius Slayton told The Post. “Selfishly, I want him here, but he’s one of 32 [starters], for sure.”

Geno Smith's career was derailed early on, but he worked his way back to stardom.Taylor has bridged the gap for several teams as they transitioned to young starters.

Taylor signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Giants when Jones' future was unknown in March 2022, doesn't waste time dreaming of what might be elsewhere.

“I try to stay away from comparing myself to others,” Taylor said. “I focus on the things that I can control – day-to-day elevating my game, challenging myself within our scheme and being a better leader. I don’t watch games from an envious eye or out of spite. If anything, that would make me not comfortable within my own situation.”Leonard Williams: Geno Smith’s post-punch Seahawks rise ‘awesome’

Taylor was 22-20 with a Pro Bowl selection as a starter for the Bills (2015-17) but was traded after leading the team into the playoffs to make room for drafting Josh Allen.

He later was the veteran who gave way to rookies Baker Mayfield (Browns), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Davis Mills (Texans).

"For us, he's a blessing, and where it really shows up is in camp and OTAs," Slayton said. "You have situations sometimes where if you are not running with the first quarterback, you are throwing the ball.

“But in our case, when you are with our 2s, you are with a true pro, and you have a real chance to get better because the ball is going to be on time, accurate and with the right read. He does everything a starting quarterback does.”

Smith and Taylor have a friendship dating back years.

Taylor actually replaced the Seahawks-bound Smith with the Chargers in 2019, but his shot to start was derailed byovercame a sucker-punch

that cost him a starting job with the Jets in 2015.

“The main thing is that you learn in those times,” Taylor said. “It’s easy to say you are locked in when you are not on the field, but it’s another thing to actually do it. There’s an opportunity for a lot of people in our situation to not stay dedicated, and Geno was able to do that and it paid off for him. I’ve always had the starter mindset, and it continues to keep my drive going today.”