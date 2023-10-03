Giants’ special teams a total mess in Seahawks loss

In that regard, this disaster was an improvement from the last home game.were as decisive as the blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by the Cowboys in Week 1, the Giants’ non-functional offense and underachieving defense were not helped out by sloppy special teams.

The Giants fell on the loose ball but Gray was benched for Adoree’ Jackson, who suffered a seven-week knee injury as a fill-in punt returner last season. Giants embarrassed by Seahawks with season in free fall

It worked out fine on his one fair catch, but he allowed two others to bounce and roll, pinning the Giants deep in their own territory where the offensive line was helpless against the pass rush.Perhaps most unbelievable was that the Giants committed six penalties on special teams.

Read more:

nypost »

Seahawks vs Giants Odds, Picks, and Predictions - Monday Night FootballMNF odds, picks, and predictions for Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants. NFL betting best bet and game analysis.

After playing four seasons with the Giants, Julian Love is returning to MetLife with the SeahawksDefensive back Julian Love learned a lot, grew as a player and dealt with losing in spending his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants.

Seahawks vs. Giants: Players to watch, betting odds, TV channel, stream infoThe Seahawks will be on primetime for the first time this season against the Giants.

Seahawks vs Giants Prop Bets for Monday Night FootballOur favorite NFL best bets and player props for Monday Night Football, where the Seattle Seahawks visit the New York Giants.

Seahawks vs. Giants: Key Matchups to Watch on MNFWith both teams dealing with injuries along their offensive lines, the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants could face a tall task trying to protect for Geno Smith and Daniel Jones against talented defensive lines. Reporter Corbin Smith details six matchups to watch at MetLife Stadium in Week 4.

Julian Love ‘off to a great start’ with Seahawks for MetLife return to face GiantsLove, 25, moved on from the Giants even though their offer to him was actually more lucrative than the two-year, $12 million contract he signed with the Seahawks.

In that regard, this disaster was an improvement from the last home game.were as decisive as the blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by the Cowboys in Week 1, the Giants’ non-functional offense and underachieving defense were not helped out by sloppy special teams.

Rookie Eric Gray fumbled a first-quarter punt in what looked like a replay of a scene from a practice this past week and the culmination of weeks of shaky catches.

The Giants fell on the loose ball but Gray was benched for Adoree’ Jackson, who suffered a seven-week knee injury as a fill-in punt returner last season.

Giants running back Eric Gray muffs a catch causing the ball to roll behind Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II during the first quarter.

Giants embarrassed by Seahawks with season in free fall

With that worst-case scenario in mind, it seemed Jackson — who was the choice over sure-handed and seldom-used Sterling Shepard — was told not to risk his health on a return.

It worked out fine on his one fair catch, but he allowed two others to bounce and roll, pinning the Giants deep in their own territory where the offensive line was helpless against the pass rush.Perhaps most unbelievable was that the Giants committed six penalties on special teams.

Third-string running back Gary Brightwell was flagged for unnecessary roughness at the end of a kickoff that put the offense at its own 10-yard line.After the Giants used two timeouts in the final minute of the first half to try to get the ball back and cut into a 14-3 deficit, Brightwell committed a running-into-the-kicker penalty that negated a punt and allowed the Seahawks to convert a fourth down.

Of course, had Brightwell been more aware of his surroundings, the Giants still would have lost possession because Cam Brown simultaneously was flagged for holding on the same play.

Long snapper Casey Kreiter was hit with a hold, Isaiah Simmons was caught doing an illegal shift and Carter Coughlin was penalized for being an illegal man downfield.It was almost ironic to see the special teams run off the field celebrating when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 53-yard field goal wide left — as if that could salvage any credit.

Fittingly, the unit comprised of both offensive and defensive players summed up the problems in all three phases for the Giants during a 1-3 start.

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York Post

Mark Jackson moving toward broadcast role with Knicks after ESPN firing

How baseball gripped David Stearns and led him to this monumental Mets task