Giants’ season is circling the drain, as Daniel Jones delivers pathetic performance vs. Seahawks

Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comDaniel Jones turned, reached out, and fell on his face. He could only look up — from his belly now — as Devon Witherspoon took the ball, took the Giants’ once-promising season, and ran away.This is the sort of night the Giants, deep down, had to fear when they gave Jones franchise quarterback money this offseason. A regression to his turnover-prone ways — and in the most important of early October games, with the Giants’ season circling the drain.
Daniel Jones turned, reached out, and fell on his face. He could only look up — from his belly now — as Devon Witherspoon took the ball, took the Giants’ once-promising season, and ran away. This is the sort of night the Giants, deep down, had to fear when they gave Jones franchise quarterback money this offseason. A regression to his turnover-prone ways — and in the most important of early October games, with the Giants’ season circling the drain.
Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Daniel Jones turned, reached out, and fell on his face. He could only look up — from his belly now — as Devon Witherspoon took the ball, took the Giants’ once-promising season, and ran away.
This is the sort of night the Giants, deep down, had to fear when they gave Jones franchise quarterback money this offseason. A regression to his turnover-prone ways — and in the most important of early October games, with the Giants’ season circling the drain.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our