Giants’ season is circling the drain, as Daniel Jones delivers pathetic performance vs. Seahawks

Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comDaniel Jones turned, reached out, and fell on his face. He could only look up — from his belly now — as Devon Witherspoon took the ball, took the Giants’ once-promising season, and ran away.This is the sort of night the Giants, deep down, had to fear when they gave Jones franchise quarterback money this offseason. A regression to his turnover-prone ways — and in the most important of early October games, with the Giants’ season circling the drain.

Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

