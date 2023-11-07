Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tears ACL, leaving team in a tough spot

Jones, who had just returned on Sunday following a three-game absence due to a neck injury, tore the ACL in his right knee during the first half of the Giants’ loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas, leaving the team reeling at 2-7. With veteran backup Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve after suffering a ribs injury against the Jets on Oct. 29, the Giants are left withand veteran Matt Barkley, who was signed to the practice squad last week.

Jacob Eason (9) talks with head coach Brian Daboll at Giants minicamp on June 14, 2023.Getty Images After not playing as a rookie, he appeared in one game in 2021, going 2-for-5 with 25 yards and an interception during a Sept. 19 loss to the Rams. The Colts waived Eason a month later and he was claimed by the Seahawks, who kept him until the end of the 2022 preseason. The Panthers signed Eason to their practice squad after he was dumped by Seattle and made one appearance for Carolina, going 3-for-5 with 59 yards and an interception during an Oct. 16 loss to the Rams.Getty ImagesEason was cut by the Panthers a few weeks later before joining the 49ers practice squad for nearly two months.As a junior at Washington in 2019, Eason had 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions

