Giants QB Daniel Jones misses second straight practice with neck injury

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not say much about the injury before practice, adding the fifth-year quarterback’s status would be determined over the next few days.

Jones had said on Wednesday he hoped to play in the game, but the final decision would be made by the team’s medical personnel.sacked Jones from the blind side and the quarterback’s neck appeared to go forward and snap back in a whiplash-type of movement.Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason, confirmed the injury was akin to whiplash.

Jones is 104 of 151 for 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has been sacked 28 times playing behind a line decimated by injuries. The sixth pick in the 2019 draft has rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown., who sprained an ankle on Sept. 17, is close to returning, Daboll said, possibly against the Bills. He has missed three games. headtopics.com

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones misses practice because of neck injuryNew York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was held out of practice on Wednesday because of a sore neck and his status for this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills is uncertain. Jones hurt his neck on Sunday when was hit on a blind-side sack by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game.

Daniel Jones, quarterback de los Giants, no entrena por una lesión de cuelloA pesar de ausentarse del entrenamiento del miércoles por un dolor de cuello, el quarterback de los Giants de Nueva York Daniel Jones no cree que su lesión genere preocupaciones a largo plazo y espera jugar en contra de los Bills de Buffalo el domingo por la noche.

