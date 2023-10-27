Giants need to ‘start wondering’ about Daniel Jones’ career, says host

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones answers questions during a news conference after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.Daboll wouldn’t elaborate further on Jones’s status

. “I don’t have a crystal ball,” he told reporters when asked if Jones’ season is at risk, a noticeable change in tone from the previous week. This is cause for concern, says Brandon Tierney who hosts a midday show on WFAN alongside Sal Licata.. “This is very ominous. It’s very sad. We don’t want to overreact here, but Daboll is a guy who hides every card and he’s a smart guy. For him to answer it that way, you know that there is legitimate concern in the building.

“If it’s the first injury like this to Jones, you worry about the season. Being that it’s the second, you almost have to start wondering about his career.”After the 31-16 loss to Miami, Jones wouldn’t go into detail regarding the injury. “It’s a neck injury, but different than the last one,” he said at the time. headtopics.com

Nearly midway through the season, Jones will have missed three games because of the injury, which is certainly a cause for concern.- Jets’ Zach Wilson ripped by host over vacation: He ‘has not done enough’Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

