Giants need these things to happen in order to win a game they must have

The Giants need quarterback Daniel Jones (8) to take control of Monday night's game in the same manner he dominated the second half of the team's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

The Giants need quarterback Daniel Jones (8) to take control of Monday night's game in the same manner he dominated the second half of the team's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

Read more:

njdotcom »

Giants’ Jalin Hyatt looks to show Daniel Jones he can consistently get openOne part of Jalin Hyatt’s development stands far above the rest.

Yoga, sports psychology and his mom: How Giants QB Daniel Jones handles pressureJones signed a $160 million contract in the offseason after the best year of his career, but is looking to avoid a 1-3 start on 'Monday Night Football.'

Daniel Jones Odds & Props - Monday Night Football Week 4Daniel Jones odds, player prop pick, and SGP for Monday Night Football Week 4 between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

Daniel Jones needs to prove worth without Andrew Thomas and maybe go-to Saquon BarkleyHe needs to be terrific Monday. He needs to be the equal of his contract against the Seahawks.

Azeez Ojulari set for return to Giants as injured Andrew Thomas remains outThe Giants’ odds of sacking the quarterback increased just as their odds of protecting Daniel Jones against a pass rush decreased.

SF Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler after 4 seasonsThe Gabe Kapler era is over for the Giants.