Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke breaks down Dolphins' dominant offense

DSA to hold Pro-Palestine Rally after Hamas kills 700 Israelis, kidnaps defenseless women and elderly, Hochul slams 'abhorrent' event

DSA to hold Pro-Palestine Rally after Hamas kills 700 Israelis, kidnaps defenseless women and elderly, Hochul slams 'abhorrent' event

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Giants vs Dolphins Odds, Picks, and Predictions Week 5: Fins Fly Out to Early LeadNFL predictions, picks, and odds for New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins. NFL Week 5 betting best bet and game analysis.

New York Giants - Miami Dolphins Matchups to WatchThe Giants need a strong showing across the board to even out their win-loss record, but in particular, they could use wins in these two matchups.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday's game in Miami against the DolphinsStar running back Saquon Barkley was listed as questionable for the New York Giants game against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. Barkley sprained his right ankle against Arizona on Sept. 17 and has missed the last two games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft had a limited amount of work in the team sessions at practice this week and the questionable classification is a step in the right direction. He was doubtful before the game against Seattle on Monday night. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and left guard Shane Lemieux won't play Sunday due to injuries.

Giants will have to figure out how to slow down speedy DolphinsThe Giants might want to steal some speed-limit signs from parking lots and post them along the sidelines Sunday in hopes of tricking the Dolphins’ playmakers into tapping their brakes.

Giants vs. Dolphins: Preview, prediction, what to watch forAn inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Dolphins NFL Week 5 matchup in Miami Gardens, Fla. Marquee matchup Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill vs. all the Giants CBs It takes a village to deal with Hill, becau…

New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins Line MovementNew York Giants vs Miami Dolphins