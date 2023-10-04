Giants fans brawl with Seahawks supporter in ugly MetLife Stadium scene

A security guard was quick to react, pulling one of the Giants fans to the floor in an attempt to break up the fight.

As the personnel in question tossed the fan to the ground, onlookers and nearby security attempted to defuse the situation.4The video shows another angered female fan in the area flipping off Giants fans who tried to break up the fight.To add to the chaos, after the fight was broken up a male Giants fan swept through the area yelling, “Taylor Swift.

The further extent of injuries is unclear, and there were no details surrounding whether or not police were called to handle the situation.against the Seahawks, and the offense could not get anything going in the 24-3 defeat — the team’s second straight loss that dropped them to 1-3. headtopics.com

The Giants will look to clean up their act Sunday as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (3-1).How the Giants went from NFL darlings to downtrodden in just four games

