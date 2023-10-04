Giants' Evan Neal a good guy who made bad mistake and needs to learn from it

He knows better than to chop block Giants fans, and he knows that they have every right to boo him when he doesn’t do the job that he is paid handsomely to do as the seventh pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?” — because Evan Neal happens to be one of the good guys, high in character and smarts, and if he wasn’t, Joe Schoen would not have drafted him in the first place.

Evan Neal reacts after the Giants were called for a penalty in the fourth quarter of their 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.The hamburger or hot-dog flipper he referenced doesn’t make millions, which makes his personal sacrifice to pay for his ticket and hope to cheer for his Giants that much greater.The fact of the matter is it wouldn’t have mattered if that were Taylor Swift booing. headtopics.com

The first quarter of the season has gone haywire for Neal, and for virtually every one of his teammates, and Neal could not contain the simmering rage inside him that followed the Seahawks sacking Daniel Jones 10 times on Monday night.I’ve covered sports around these parts longer than Evan Neal has been alive. I have witnessed Hall of Famers being booed.

