One subplot to a powerhouse WNBA Finals matchup between the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the Liberty superteam built to challenge the throne is that the best-of-five series puts the marriage ofand Aces guard Kelsey Plum in the spotlight. Their cities collide beginning Sunday in Las Vegas.

Plum — who is the all-time leading scorer in the history of women’s college basketball with 3,527 points at Washington and a former No. 1-overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft — joined as a guest after she found her stride in her return from a torn Achilles that sidelined her for the entire 2020 season.Aug. 17, 2022 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

“It’s important whether it’s a romantic relationship or a friend relationship to be able to have a safe place where you can show somebody all your scars and have them be like, ‘That’s OK.’ ”in March, on the day after the newlyweds returned from their honeymoon. headtopics.com

“However high or low the moment may be, we’ve seen so many different seasons and patches,” Waller said, “that we can relate to one another and know how to approach each other and support each other.” The series shifts to Barclays Center for Game 3 next Sunday when the Giants are on the road to face the Bills. If there is a Game 4, Waller will be in the crowd.

