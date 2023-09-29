Giants Daniel Jones refuses to fire back at 49ers | Here’s how teammates felt about shots at their QB

The Giants are hoping Jones can continue his recent record of bouncing back after losses. His record is now 8-1-1 in his last 10 games after a loss and his passer rating in those games is 100.8. And yet, according to his critics, he still has so much to prove.

came from the San Francisco 49ers after they held the Giants to 150 total yards during their physically dominating 30-12 win at Levi’s Stadium in Week 3.

Jones, playing behind a makeshift offensive line and without running back Saquon Barkley, was under constant attack during the game and it did not stop afterward. “The dude did not want to throw the ball,” an anonymous 49ers player told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a check-down. At that point, we knew what time it was.”

Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 137 yards and was sacked twice for minus 16 yards. The 49ers also prevented Jones from running, holding the quarterback to five yards on two rushes. And then they questioned his four-year, $160 million contract that guarantees him $82 million over the next two seasons. headtopics.com

orchestrating a second-half comeback for the ages as the Giants rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28. Jones, particularly in the second half, was spectacular, completing 17 of 21 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns while running for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Jones, playing behind a makeshift offensive line and without running back Saquon Barkley, was under constant attack during the game and it did not stop afterward.

“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” an anonymous 49ers player told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a check-down. At that point, we knew what time it was.”

Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 137 yards and was sacked twice for minus 16 yards. The 49ers also prevented Jones from running, holding the quarterback to five yards on two rushes.

And then they questioned his four-year, $160 million contract that guarantees him $82 million over the next two seasons.

“A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. “I think they took a chance (when they paid him). I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better …”

Some unnamed 49ers referred to Jones’ contract as “unbelievable,” “ridiculous” and “that’s a travesty, man.”

Jones had his first chance to respond to the 49ers’ unflattering remarks Thursday and he handled it with a calm professionalism, which surely surprised no one.

“Yeah, I saw that,” Jones said when asked about the 49ers’ ridicule. “I’m focused on what we’re doing here with these guys and trying to get back on track.”

Reminded that he never has anything other than respect for opponents, Jones refused to fire back.

“No, I mean, they won,” he said. “They’ve got good players on defense, and they won. We’re focused on us, focused on what we’re doing here.”

It’s not the first time Jones’ ability has been questioned and it probably won’t be the last, but he insisted that he’s not offended by comments about his pay grade.

“Yeah, I guess some people are like that, where they feel the need to do that,” Jones said. “That’s fine. That’s part of it.”

Some of Jones’ teammates were not amused by the 49ers’ postgame shots at the quarterback.

“D.J. is a tough guy,” wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins said told NJ Advance Media. “He doesn’t need people telling him, ‘You got this, don’t believe what they say,’ but naturally as a teammate some people are going to go up to him and say stuff like that.

“You could call it a cheap shot or a low blow. We don’t believe any of the comments they were saying and I think to D.J. that’s what matters the most. They’re going to say what they say and D.J. is a tough player. He’s going to battle through it and he’s going to bounce back.”

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor said he pays no attention to what is being said by other teams, but he has his own strong opinions about Jones.

“D.J. has done a hell of a job competing,” Taylor said. “He has the leadership and command of this locker room. Obviously we sit at 1-2. Do we wish we could be 3-0? Obviously. Every man in this locker room feels that way, but that’s not the case right now. We have to figure out what is we need to do in order to turn the curve and get some wins.”

Bouncing back has been one of Jones’ greatest attributes during his tenure with the Giants and over the last three season he has been at his best following a loss.

That’s the Jones the Giants need to see Monday night when they play the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

“Those numbers (after a loss) are a reflection of his character,” Taylor said. “Everything hasn’t been perfect in his career, but he’s done a great job of being resilient and bouncing back and he continues to keep fighting.”