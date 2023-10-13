Giants' Daniel Jones out for Bills game with neck injury

Daniel Jones will not suit up against the Bills on Sunday, Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday.He left the game in the fourth quarter following a blind-side sack by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel.

Daniel Jone of the New York Giants is helped off the field after an injury against the Miami Dolphins.Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who played the final 12 minutes of the Dolphins loss, will get the start against the 3-2 Bills in Buffalo in a primetime game on “Sunday Night Football.

Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, John Michael Schmitz and Azeez Ojulari were also ruled out for the Giants, with star running back Saquon Barkley questionable to play.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Giants' Daniel Jones looking unlikely to play vs. Bills in latest injury twistIf he is unable to play — it is looking as if that will be the case — veteran backup Tyrod Taylor will make his first start at quarterback for the Giants.

Giants’ Daniel Jones neck injury: Does Tyrod Taylor offer any chance of upsetting Bills?Get the latest New York Giants news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Giants injury report: Forget about Daniel Jones playing at Bills, regardless of what Brian Daboll saysGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.

Daniel Jones' chances of injury recovery for Giants vs. Bills get slimmerThe odds are getting longer of Daniel Jones coming to the Giants’ rescue this weekend.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones misses his second straight practice with a neck injuryNew York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed his second straight practice with a neck injury on Thursday and his chances of playing against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night seemed less likely.

Giants QB Daniel Jones misses second straight practice with neck injuryDaniel Jones missed his second straight practice with a neck injury, and his chances of playing vs. Buffalo seems unlikely.