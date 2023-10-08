Giants’ Daniel Jones (neck) might not play at Bills, but what about Tyrod Taylor?

It’s not a sure thing either way. But Jones’ status is up in the air, after he hurt his neck in Sunday’s 31-16 loss at the Dolphins, which dropped the Giants to 1-4.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Giants’ biggest problem is offensive line, but the play of Daniel Jones is a close secondDaniel Jones knows he needs to do more to help his makeshift offensive line. Until he does, his many critics will continue to question his ability to be a franchise quarterback.

Giants-Dolphins live updates: Daniel Jones faces Tua TagovailoaFollow the New York Post's live updates as Daniel Jones and the New York Giants attempt to match Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 5.

Daniel Jones leaves with neck injury as Giants' woes get worseAn already ugly day got worse for the Giants in the fourth quarter.

Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Dolphins early with neck injuryNew York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left their game against the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury after taking a huge sack early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Dolphins early with neck injuryNew York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left their game against the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury after taking a huge sack early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Jones injury hangs over Giants' ugly loss to DolphinsAfter getting pulverized week after week behind an overmatched offensive line, Jones suffered a neck injury early in the fourth quarter Sunday and it added injury to the insult of a 31-16 beatdown.