Giants’ Daniel Jones cleared to return from neck injury, likely to play at Raiders

quarterback Daniel Jones likely will return for next Sunday’s game at the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NJ Advance Media., and he has now been cleared for contact — the last remaining hurdle in Jones’ recovery from a neck injury.

The injury — which Jones sustained in the Oct. 8 loss at Miami — cost him three games (a loss to the Bills, a win over the Commanders, and a crushing overtime loss to the Jets).Jones is expected to return just shy of one month after his injury. In 2021, Jones missed the final six games of the season with a neck injury. All along, he said this injury was less serious than that one.

Against the Jets, the Giants had to play third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito for the final two and a half quarters, after replacement starter Tyrod Taylor hurt his rib cage and wound up in the hospital. It seems unlikely Taylor will be able to face the Raiders. headtopics.com

But now, the Giants don’t have to worry about starting DeVito, an undrafted rookie and Don Bosco Prep graduate who was making his NFL regular season debut against the Jets. As for Jones, he was examined right before Sunday’s game against the Jets. That examination resulted in him being cleared for contact. But there was no way Jones could’ve played against the Jets, because he was already ruled out on Friday. Which is why Taylor started again.

When the Giants ruled out Jones on Friday, he hadn’t been cleared for contact. Also on Friday, coach Brian Daboll did not eliminate the possibility of Jones missing the rest of the season — even though Daboll had previously said Jones wouldA day later, ESPN reported that Jones likely would miss the Raiders game and return the next week in Dallas — a timeline Jones wound up beating. And on Sunday, NFL Network reported more details about Jones’ latest neck injury. headtopics.com

