Giants' Ben Bredeson to start at center for injured John Michael Schmitz

That is the mindset Ben Bredeson had to have last week, when he was called on for an unexpected in-game adjustment, moving from left guard to center after rookie John Michael Schmitz went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter of...

With Bredeson at center, it looks as if Mark Glowinski will have to be taken out of moth balls to start at left guard. In need of offensive linemen, the Giants elevated Jaylon Thomas and Jalen Mayfield from the practice squad.

Daboll had Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback, and that combination helped the Crimson Tide advance to the national championship game. “Yeah, I’m not surprised,’’ Daboll said of his former quarterback. “He’s very accurate, he’s very instinctive, he’s a great young man. Loves the game of football, has good leadership about him.’’ headtopics.com

It is more of that in this game with Martindale and Mike McDaniel, Miami’s 40-year-old head coach and play-caller, given McDaniel’s NFL upbringing under Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers.

