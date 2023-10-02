Giants' Barkley to miss game against the Seahawks with sprained right ankle

Barkley was placed on the inactive list for Monday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks roughly 90 minutes before the game.Coach Brian Daboll had said on Saturday that Barkley’s playing status would be a game-time decision. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft was limited at practice all week. He was hurt late in a game against Arizona on Sept. 17. He missed a game four days later against San Francisco.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) missed his third straight game for New York. Also inactive were safeties Bobby McCain, Gervarrius Owens and defensive lineman Jordan Riley. The Patriots are 1-3 again, and a path to a winning record isn’t obvious

Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV athletics Seattle was without special teams captain Nick Bellore. The linebacker returned to Seattle because his wife is having a baby.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) missed his third straight game for New York. Also inactive were safeties Bobby McCain, Gervarrius Owens and defensive lineman Jordan Riley.

Seattle was without special teams captain Nick Bellore. The linebacker returned to Seattle because his wife is having a baby.

Cornerbacks Tre Brown, Artie Burns and Coby Bryant were inactive for Seattle along with offensive linemen Charles Cross, Ben Brown and McClendon Curtis.