“I feel good. I’m not even worried about it. If something happen, at the end of the day, it’s out of my control. I just control what I can control. That’s my attitude when I come into work,” he said Friday after practice. “So, for me, obviously, I want to be here. … Made a lot of memories with these guys. A great bond. So, know we always going to be in contact, but I want to be here.”

The cornerback is in a contract year after signing a three-year deal in 2021, which was reconstructed in 2022 to create cap space with an $11 million base salary and $4.5 million in signing bonus. Unlike Saquon Barkley, who has been told he will not be traded, Jackson has not heard anything about trade intentions either way from general manager Joe Schoen nor head coach Brian Daboll.

“Oh, I don’t talk to nobody about that,” he said. “I don’t even want to be talking about that. If it comes to me, it comes to me. It’s like anything in life. When it gets presented to me, it gets presented to me.” headtopics.com

If Jackson is traded, the opposing team will have to pay the eighth-year veteran $5.5 million for the remainder of the season.“A lot of unfinished business,” Jackson said. “I like being here. I like the organization. I like the culture that’s been built. Obviously, I want us to be winning like we were last year.”to their second straight season of punt return trouble.

“If they asked him to go back there, he’s going to go back there with a great attitude and go catch the ball and try to return it if that’s what he’s asked,” Henderson said. “If he’s asked to return kicks, he’ll do that. … He’s such a good person and such a good teammate. headtopics.com

“Adoree’ is that guy in our room who is the veteran of that corner group, talks to those guys, helps those young players,” he added. “He does a great job with that, being a big brother and helping and Tre play and even Flott, and being a mentor.OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday.RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) was ruled out.

Read more:

nypost »

Giants’ improved defense could lose starter at trade deadline, analyst saysThe NFL trade deadline is on Oct. 31 Read more ⮕

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux helps Campbell's Chunky Sacks Hunger at food donation event in New JerseyThe Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux helped Campbell's Chunky pack donated meals for the needy as part of the Chunky Sacks Hunger initiative, which aims to donate 2 million meals. Read more ⮕

SF Giants owner Greg Johnson's 'somewhat break even' quote is enragingSFGATE columnist Dave Tobener says San Francisco Giants chairman Greg Johnson's answer to a luxury tax question was incredibly tone-deaf. Read more ⮕

Giants’ Deonte Banks has waited four years to avenge ‘bulls---’ game against Jets’ Garrett WilsonWill Deonte Banks shut down Garrett Wilson? Read more ⮕

Ex-Giants starter and alleged Pokemon card scammer is trying to return to NFLThe linebacker worked out for an NFL team on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Bye bye passwords: Google and other tech giants steering users to passkeys for greater cybersecurityWhether it's a major data breach affecting millions or a small-scale breach just targeting your email or bank accounts, typically there is one common denominator – passwords. Read more ⮕