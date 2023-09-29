Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about ‘bittersweet’ Damian Lillard trade: ‘Jrue is my f–king brother’

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had mixed emotions since his Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard. “Jrue is my f–king brother for life. I love his family. I love him. I appreciate him. I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a f–king championship,” Antetokounmpo told B/R. “He’s the one who made that huge steal in Game 5 of the Finals.

I went to battle with him multiple times. F–k basketball. “F–k the media shit.

“This guy is my brother for life, and it’s always going to be like that. He’s going to thrive wherever he ends up.” Giannis Antetokounmpo attends a promotional event during his visit to China at Beijing Sport University on July 9, 2023.Bleacher Report wrote a lengthy autopsy on the process and aftermath of Lillard’s deal to the Bucks after

, which many expected during the offseason but did not come to fruition. The full three-team deal consisted of the Bucks landing Lillard, along with some other moving parts. The Blazers added a 2029 first-round pick and two draft swaps from the Bucks in 2028 and 2030, along with troubled Phoenix Suns center and 2018 No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton, as well as Toumani Camara, who was selected No. 52 overall in the 2023 Draft. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Lakers News: Damian Lillard Trade Drastically Hurts LA’s Chance To Land Giannis AntetokounmpoSo, you’re saying there is a chance?

Bucks Did Not Consult Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Making Damian Lillard TradeBucks Did Not Consult Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Making Damian Lillard Trade - RealGM Wiretap

Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on ‘Bittersweet’ Damian Lillard, Bucks TradeThe forward felt conflicting emotions when the three-team blockbuster trade was announced on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard pens long goodbye to Portland as he eyes championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo, BucksDamian Lillard penned a very lengthy goodbye message to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, just one day after he was officially traded to the MIlwaukee Bucks.

Damian Lillard pens long goodbye to Portland as he eyes championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo, BucksDamian Lillard penned a very lengthy goodbye message to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, just one day after he was officially traded to the MIlwaukee Bucks.

| Something new for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard: A fellow starThe Bucks shot their shot, and now they’ll have the NBA’s most dynamic duo to shoot theirs.