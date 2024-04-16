Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Miss Start of Playoff Series Due to Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo shined throughout a roller-coaster regular season in Milwaukee. He finished the year averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, setting himself up to earn an All-NBA first team selection for the sixth straight season. The Bucks slid into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after going 3-8 over their final 11 games. They went 1-2 in their last three games without Antetokounmpo, including a 113-88 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday when they had a chance to lock up the East's No. 2 seed.

Game 1 of Pacers-Bucks will be played in Milwaukee on Sunday. The rest of the series schedule has not yet been announced.

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Playoff Series Injury Calf Injury Eastern Conference

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bucks Preparing to Open First Round Series vs. Pacers Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, per ReportFor the second straight year, Milwaukee will be undermanned in the playoffs.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Bucks preparing to start playoffs without Giannis Antetokounmpo: ReportThe Milwaukee Bucks reportedly are preparing to begin their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers without Giannis Antetokounmpo as he recovers from a…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss rest of regular season with calf injuryMilwaukee’s superstar forward suffered the noncontact injury during Tuesday night’s win over the Boston Celtics, and the team said he will will “receive daily treatment and evaluation.”

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

Bucks rule out Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) for regular seasonBucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the remaining three games of the regular season, the team announced Wednesday, after an MRI confirmed a left calf strain.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Knicks' chance at East's No. 2 seed slightly improves after Giannis Antetokounmpo injuryThe Knicks' chances of snagging the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference from the Milwaukee Bucks might have gotten somewhat easier with three games left to

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Calf Injury Gives Bucks 'High' Concern, Doc Rivers StatesGiannis Antetokounmpo suffered a left calf injury during the Milwaukee Bucks' 104–91 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »