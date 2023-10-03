Gia Duddy shares cryptic message after Will Levis breakup rumors

Breakup rumors swirl around Titans rookie QB and longtime girlfriendTitans rookie’s viral coffee habit scores him big mayonnaise dealDuddy’s post came just a few weeks after rumors swirled that she and her boyfriend, Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis,“October plz be nice,” Duddy captioned her post, which included a clip of her dressed in workout gear while holding a water bottle.was seen dancing in her room to the lyrics — “It’s the first of the month” — from Playboi Carti’s song, “Sky.

“Using this sound because last month was NOT it and I can’t risk repetition,” Duddy wrote, referring to the track.Gia Duddy says she’s hoping for a better October after last month was “not it,” according to her TikTok.“Y’all I’m from outside Philly chill,” she wrote in the comments after TikTok users questioned if she was an Eagles fan or a Titans supporter.Big Cat (née Dan Katz), who co-hosts “Pardon My Take” with PFT Commenter, reposted the news on his X account.

However, there was no other details provided by the outlet.Duddy and Levis, who has appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on multiple occasions, have yet to address the report publicly.