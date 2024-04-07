Ghostbusters Slimer Wall Decor Now Available for Pre-Order

Slimer , the iconic and mischievous ghost from the Ghostbusters franchise, was first introduced in the original 1984 Ghostbusters film. This green, ectoplasmic entity has quite the appetite and causes chaos as he searches for food, leaving behind a trail of slime wherever he goes. Despite his initially frightening appearance, Slimee is a fun loving ghost and has been with the series since the beginning and continues to be a part of the franchise to this day.
This latest appearance is in Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire and now paranormal can bring this slimy ghost home thanks to Trick or Treat Studios. That is right, Trick or Treat Studios has unveiled a new Ghostbusters Wallbreaker Wall Decor that puts this ghost right onto your wall in glorious 3D effect. This 3 piece set will feature Slimer coming right out of your wall, capturing all his gooey details and wicked smirk as he has built up quite the appetite. To make things better, Slimer will have light-up features, adding that green ectoplasmic shine to your ghostly collection. Pre-orders are already live for the Ghostbusters Slimer Wallbreaker Wall Decor from Trick or Treat Studios for $375. Fans can add this delightful piece to their firehouse in December 2024 and be on the lookout for the No Ghost Light-Up Sign as well to finish your collection
Ghostbusters Slimer Wall Decor Trick Or Treat Studios Pre-Order 3D Light-Up Features
