Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Moves Franchise in Long Overdue Direction

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is moving the franchise in a direction it really should have taken years before. Despite the original 1984 film being so iconic, the Ghostbusters movie franchise has always struggled with forward momentum. The first film was produced during an era where sequels were somewhat rare, so it took five years to get the cast to agree to reunite for one.

Following this, Bill Murray's continued reluctance and various other issues meant another film didn't follow until 2016 reboot Answer the Call, which failed to lead to a direct follow-up. Frozen Empire following 2021's Afterlife is by far the quickest sequel turnaround in the saga's history. After decades away, the franchise is finally returning to the iconic firehouse, where different generations of Ghostbusters must face a supernatural threat that could lead to a new ice age

