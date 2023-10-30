Ghost in the Machine: Can Smart Devices Turn Into a Digital Nightmare?

Halloween is just around the corner, and it's time for spooky fun and costume parties. But what if the spookiness seeped into our smart devices, turning them into a digital nightmare? Imagine the lights in your home flickering, doors unlocking on their own, and strange voices coming from your smart speakers. This isn't a scene from a horror movie; it . A family's smart home system got hacked, and it was a real-life nightmare.

Network Vulnerabilities Compromised IoT devices can serve as entry points to your home network, paving the way for attacks on your other devices, such as computers and smartphones. In 2022, the number of IoT cyberattacks worldwide surpassed 112 million, marking a substantial increase from 2018 when around 32 million cases were reported.

