Ghetto Gastro: Connecting Communities Through Food

Once November hits and turkey decorations start to flood the shelves of your local pharmacy it can only mean one thing: it’s time for Thanksgiving. As the only holiday that is somewhat officially centered around food, it’s a day for families to come together over a home-cooked meal to appreciate the blessings in their lives. But for Ghetto Gastro, connecting with others over delicious food is a daily occurrence.

The Bronx-based kitchen was founded in 2012, and ever since, they’ve continued their mission to bring together communities to share their culture through cooking—developing new recipes that combine elements of art, music, and even fine dining. “Taking that time to put love, thought, and care into a dish that you’re going to put in front of someone that will nourish them and give them life is special.,” Pierre Serrao, chef and co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, tells Vogue. “There’s a huge transfer of energy that happens when you serve somebody foo





Hispanic filmmakers with Ghetto Film School celebrate love for culture through art of storytellingFor the first time, Disney worked with Ghetto Film School to co-create content that celebrates Hispanic and Latin American stories through through the vision of young aspiring filmmakers.

