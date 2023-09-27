Get tickets to see Damian Lillard on the Bucks: 2023-24 schedule, prices

The Dame era officially begins this October. There are a number of options for fans who prefer to watch games from the comfort of their own home. Bally Sports Wisconsin, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT are likely your best bets.

For cord cutters, we recommend looking into Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling or YouTube TV.

Damian Lillard traded from Blazers to Bucks in three-team blockbuster, per reportDamian Lillard has been dealt to the Milwaukee as part of a three-team trade between the Blazers, Bucks and Suns, according to a report.

Damian Lillard reportedly traded to Bucks after 11 seasons with Portland Trail BlazersDamian Lillard finally got his wish. Mostly. The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly acquiring the seven-time All-Star guard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Damian Lillard reportedly traded to Bucks from BlazersThe Portland Trail Blazers have traded seven-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Portland Trail Blazers reportedly send Damian Lillard to Milwaukee Bucks in blockbuster NBA tradePortland will receive Jrue Holiday and a 2029 unprotected first round pick from Milwaukee, while also netting DeAndre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns.

If you're interested in which games will be nationally televised, check out the NY Post's story with all the information you need right