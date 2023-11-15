Get the Top Racial Equity Stories from Amsterdam News

Get the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected.Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years.

NYAMNEWS: Amsterdam News: Top Racial Equity StoriesAttorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, spokespeople for Jordan Neely’s family, told the Amsterdam News they are concerned about last month’s court filing seeking to dismiss second-degree manslaughter charges against Daniel Penny.

NYAMNEWS: Amsterdam News: Top Racial Equity StoriesRepublican presidential candidate Tim Scott abruptly announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, a development that surprised his donors and stunned his campaign staff.

NYAMNEWS: Attend the Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards Celebrating Black Theater ExcellenceGet the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected. Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years. Donors who choose to give monthly or annually will receive Amsterdam News ’ Weekly E-Edition and acclaimed weekday newsletter Editorially Black to their inbox! Sign up for our acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black with the top Racial Equity stories of the day to your inbox! There is nothing more joyous and rewarding than attending the Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards which recognize excellence in Black theater. This year the awards will take place on Monday, November 20 at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem, at 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on the 6th floor

WASHTİMES: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs Accused of Fueling Antisemitism at U.S. UniversitiesThe Biden administration is warning U.S. schools and colleges that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs are being accused of stoking antisemitism at universities. Rep. Burgess Owens claims that these programs are inclusive of everyone except Israeli and Jewish students, while Palestinians are seen as oppressed.

TODAYSHOW: Ozempic-Like Drug Wegovy Reduces Heart Attack, Stroke Risk By 20%Berkeley Lovelace Jr. is a health and medical news reporter for NBC News.

AP: Greta Thunberg Interrupted During Climate Change March in AmsterdamClimate activist Greta Thunberg is interrupted by a climate activist after expressing solidarity with the Palestinians during a climate change march in Amsterdam. Thunberg was among the speakers at the march, which took place 10 days before national elections in the Netherlands.

