Get serious, NASA, says former space agency administrator

“NASA is a national security program,” Griffin said at the symposium’s closing lunch at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Every aspect of the public space program “is about the standing of the United States in the global arena. That is what it is about.

Griffin, who led the space agency between 2005 and 2009, said President John Kennedy wanted to go to the moon in the early 1960s to demonstrate “the superiority of the American way of doing important things over other approaches.” Then, the threat was the Soviet Union, he said. Today, it is China.

“The consequences to the world order of China being on the moon when the United States cannot even get there are profound,” he said. “I’m old but I expect to be there when they land. I want us to be there to greet them, not watching them on TV.”Aviation Week & Space Technology headtopics.com

However, when he checked, Griffin said, almost 45 years of budgets adjusted for inflation showed the Apollo era did not have more money. NASA had more money when he was administrator and has more money now, he said.https://forms.gle/FXJ4kCcDxwfkcLNc9

The Apollo Era was 15 years long, Griffin said, and NASA has had more money “in every 15-year chunk (ever since) than we had then.” “If it doesn’t matter whether you’re doing a lot in a short time (Apollo) or in series with the same money (the Space Launch System), are we any closer to the Moon?” Griffin asked. “The answer is no we’re not. I would argue we’re farther away. I would argue we’ve lost ground. Which I hate to say.” headtopics.com

“The country is building three crew vehicles and none of them can get into and out of lunar orbit unassisted,” he said. “I don’t think I need to add to that comment.”

