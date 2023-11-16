Get Ready for Thanksgiving with These Popular Recipes

We’re officially a week out from the big day — the food holiday to end all food holidays, turkey’s time to shine, the Super Bowl of side dishes — Thanksgiving. So, as you start defrosting your turkey — National Thaw Day is the Thursday before Thanksgiving! — it’s time to figure out your Thanksgiving menu.

You’re going to need to decide how to cook your turkey, which cocktails to shake up, which appetizers and side dishes to serve, which wines to pair with everything, and with which desserts to end the meal. To make your life easier, we’ve compiled a list of 20 of our most popular Thanksgiving recipes from all-star chefs. Many of these tried-and-true recipes have been on our website for years, becoming Thanksgiving staples in many of your homes. Martha Stewart, queen of Thanksgiving, is kicking off the festivities with her roasted turkey in parchment, a moisture-locking technique she swears by. She usually prepares it with stuffing, but you could also pair it with Bobby Flay’s cornbread dressing and Elizabeth Heiskell’s quick turkey grav

