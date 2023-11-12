Gerry Turner's Journey as 'The Golden Bachelor'

Gerry Turner, the lead of 'The Golden Bachelor,' is making appearances at various events and shows. He is currently down to two contestants, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. Turner shares his experience as a reality TV star and his preferences in a soulmate. He also addresses the criticism he receives.

United States Headlines Read more: İNDYSTAR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USWEEKLY: Gerry Turner Reunited with Contestants at The Golden Bachelor: Women Tell All Gerry Turner reunited with his 'Golden Bachelor' contestants on the 'Women Tell All' on Thursday, November 9

Source: usweekly | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Golden Bachelor Gerry Reveals What Faith Said During Emotional HugGolden Bachelor Gerry Turner revealed what he and Faith said to each other in their emotional hug during 'Women Tell All'

Source: usweekly | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Why The Golden Bachelor’s Susan Noles Should Be The Golden BacheloretteGolden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles didn't find love with Gerry Turner , but she should get a second chance as the star of The Golden Bachelor ette.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Why The Golden Bachelor’s Sandra Mason Should Be The Golden Bachelorette The Golden Bachelor 's Sandra Mason didn't find love with Gerry Turner , but she stole everyone's hearts, and should be the first Golden Bachelorette.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

USWEEKLY: The Golden Bachelor Star Hopes for a Golden BacheloretteBachelor Nation is holding out hope for The Golden Bachelor ette — and The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner thinks it’s a strong possibility one of his former contestants will be at the helm.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Kris Jenner Shows Appreciation for Susan Noles' Style on 'Golden Bachelor'Dea is an editorial intern at TODAY.com and is frequently keeping up with pop culture news and emerging trends.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »