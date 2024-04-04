Germany to streamline military command to become “war-capable”

Germany 's defense minister on Thursday announced a plan to streamline and reorganize the country's military command as part of efforts to make the armed forces of NATO 's most populous European member “war-capable.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz set in motion a big increase in military spending shortly after Russia 's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, which he described as a “ turning point .

” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius last year took on the job of overhauling the military, the Bundeswehr, after years of neglect and in November called for a review of its structure. Pistorius has pointed to the danger of a possible future Russian attack on a NATO country and said repeatedly that the German military must become “war-capable,” a choice of words that some in Germany find jarring given the country's longstanding post-World War II culture of military caution. “I am convinced it is one of the few words that really describes correctly the imperative here,” he told reporters in Berli

Germany Defense Minister Military Command War-Capable NATO Olaf Scholz Military Spending Russia Invasion Ukraine Turning Point Boris Pistorius Bundeswehr Structure Russian Attack Berlin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian man gets 12 years jail term for spying, seeking escape to GermanyThe 46-year-old resident of Siberia's Omsk region gathered secret military information and 'tried to establish contact' with a German official, court says.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Forever War: Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland Vow to Produce More Weapons for UkraineSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Oscars 2024: Award winner compares film on Nazi Germany to present-day war in GazaThe winner of the Best International Feature Film Oscar took an opportunity during his acceptance speech to offer commentary on the ongoing war in Gaza.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people “enraged” at Putin after years of “being lied to”This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Russian President Putin Attends Annual Meeting of Russian Interior Ministry BoardRussian President Vladimir Putin attended the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia. The meeting took place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Putin addressed the meeting and was accompanied by Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russian court extends detention of US-Russian journalist working for Radio LibertyA Russian court has extended the detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, Russian state news agency TASS reported from the courtroom Monday.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »